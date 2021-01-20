Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 376,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 284,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 118,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $477,014.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,889. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

