Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.50

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $199.50 and last traded at $195.62, with a volume of 494579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

