Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 40.4% Higher

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s share price was up 40.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 5,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%.

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

