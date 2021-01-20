Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.98

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 19882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Get Inseego alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock valued at $64,310,199. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 72.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.