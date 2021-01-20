Insider Buying: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AFRM stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,501. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.