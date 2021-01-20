Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Purchases 137,783 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 137,783 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 82,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,219. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

