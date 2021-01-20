Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases 1,330 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $15,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

