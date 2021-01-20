Insider Buying: Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Director Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,399,806.08.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, John Martin Mirko acquired 45,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$11,602.50.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Martin Mirko acquired 24,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$6,370.00.

RKR remained flat at $C$0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. 49,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.15 million and a P/E ratio of -9.83. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.