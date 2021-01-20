Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CFO Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACIA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 930,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,711. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $114.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIA. Northland Securities increased their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $242,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

