Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CTO Sells 3,921 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACIA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 930,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth $323,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

