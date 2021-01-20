Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:AKR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.25.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
