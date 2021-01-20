Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 62,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 211,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 112,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

