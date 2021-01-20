Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Stephen Trundle sold 23,361 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $1,654,192.41.

On Monday, November 16th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,221 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $997,034.31.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Trundle sold 34,585 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,754.35.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. 465,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,110,000 after buying an additional 219,566 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,902,000 after buying an additional 728,403 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,903,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.