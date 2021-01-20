Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells 18,877 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 18,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $1,077,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,920,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,589,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. 326,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

