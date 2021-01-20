Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 1,423,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after buying an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after buying an additional 1,215,044 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 522,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,192,000.

Several analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

