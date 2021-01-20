Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 6,495 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. 224,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,655. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
