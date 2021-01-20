Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles R. Kummeth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $356.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $361.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

