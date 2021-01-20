Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. 2,292,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,572. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.03.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

