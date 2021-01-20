Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Sells 144,221 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 10,030,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

