Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Sells 96,075 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,355,618.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 3,340,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

