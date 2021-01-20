Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $8.52 on Wednesday, reaching $189.77. 2,143,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,136. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

