Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.77. 2,143,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,136. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after buying an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

