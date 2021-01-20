Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.77. 2,143,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,136. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
