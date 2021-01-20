Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00.

NYSE:DT traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,631. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.