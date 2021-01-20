Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 3,291 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total transaction of $2,359,153.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,381.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equinix stock traded up $11.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $727.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,011. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

