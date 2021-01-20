Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$350,000.

Robert A. Mccallum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00.

TSE FR traded up C$1.49 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

