Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells 79,860 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 185,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,771. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

