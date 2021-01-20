Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

