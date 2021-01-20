Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $24,878.75.

Limoneira stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,846. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $285.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

