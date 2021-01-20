Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $5.65 on Wednesday, reaching $155.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,159. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,144.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. FMR LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

