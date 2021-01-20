Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $2,235,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PHR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 336,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,467. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

