Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 136,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,145. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in PriceSmart by 42.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

