Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells 3,812 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $169,138.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,842.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRO stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 206,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PROS by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at $239,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

