Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total transaction of $2,294,397.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,661 shares in the company, valued at $76,228,275.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total transaction of $2,297,394.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32.

RNG traded up $5.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.11. 811,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,933. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -307.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

