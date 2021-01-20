Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80.

LOV traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 306,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

