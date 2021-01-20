Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 3,417 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNX stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 336,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,413,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,282 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

