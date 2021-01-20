Insider Selling: System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) Insider Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) insider John Kearon sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £74,390 ($97,191.01).

SYS1 stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.55. The stock has a market cap of £22.03 million and a PE ratio of -21.84. System1 Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

