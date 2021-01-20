Insider Selling: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 653,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,295. The company has a market cap of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFFP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,176,471 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $19,556,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,259,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

