Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 108,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.12 and a beta of 2.83.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.