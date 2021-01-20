Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRNS remained flat at $$36.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108. The company has a market cap of $272.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

