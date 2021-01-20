Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $721,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 353,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,723. The firm has a market cap of $820.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company’s revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Parian Global Management LP increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611,122 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,117,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 316,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 120,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

