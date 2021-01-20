Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 6,838 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.75 on Wednesday, reaching $226.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.22.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 26.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 542.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Workday by 28.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.