Insider Selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells 18,499 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XHR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 791,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,963. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

