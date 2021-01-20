Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46.

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 377,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,495. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 683.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

