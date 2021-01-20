Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 2,034 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $276,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $13,688.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,018,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,520,133. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Zynga by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

