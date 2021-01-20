Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.48

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.43.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
