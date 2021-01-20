Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.48

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

