Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $68,896.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00540206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.03909832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012806 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.