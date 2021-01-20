Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.13 million and $2,884.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,272,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

