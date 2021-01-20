Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce $41.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $26.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $111.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $111.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.44 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $195.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP opened at $223.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $224.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

