Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Million

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce $41.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $26.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $111.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $111.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.44 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $195.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP opened at $223.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $224.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.