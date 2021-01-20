Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,191 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 1.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $53,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,187 shares of company stock worth $20,696,882. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $223.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $224.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

