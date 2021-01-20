Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.83 and last traded at $223.53. Approximately 298,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 258,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.77.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

