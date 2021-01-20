InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Up 14.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price traded up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. 33,857,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 24,399,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

NSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

